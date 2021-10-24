Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Stake Lessened by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,998 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Exponent worth $10,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 14.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,036,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,419,000 after buying an additional 258,810 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Exponent by 8.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,634,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,285,000 after purchasing an additional 130,919 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Exponent by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 666,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,441,000 after purchasing an additional 106,403 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Exponent by 385.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 102,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 81,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Exponent during the first quarter valued at $7,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Exponent stock opened at $113.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.74 and a beta of 0.36. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $68.42 and a one year high of $120.39.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.11 million. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $796,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $654,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,406,594 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on EXPO shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

