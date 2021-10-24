Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Expro International Group Holdings Ltd. is an oil and gas service company. Expro International Group Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Frank’s International N.V., is based in Reading, United Kingdom. “

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $4.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

XPRO stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. Expro Group has a twelve month low of $8.94 and a twelve month high of $32.64.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

