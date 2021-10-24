Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,557 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 80,019 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas were worth $6,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $40,036,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $34,242,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 997.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 920,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,567,000 after purchasing an additional 837,031 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $26,142,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $22,042,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Extraction Oil & Gas from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

NASDAQ:XOG opened at $65.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of -25.95.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $223.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

