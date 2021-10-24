Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.30 Billion

Analysts expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to announce sales of $73.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $77.58 billion. Exxon Mobil posted sales of $46.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year sales of $274.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $264.96 billion to $285.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $290.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $271.75 billion to $311.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. Truist increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.43.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.12. The stock had a trading volume of 14,249,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,950,066. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.09 and its 200 day moving average is $58.63. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.30, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

