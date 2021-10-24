Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Insider Sells $42,487.50 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.90, for a total transaction of $42,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 12th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.84, for a total transaction of $40,355.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total transaction of $41,086.25.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total transaction of $43,497.50.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.70, for a total transaction of $89,675.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.29, for a total transaction of $94,322.50.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.90, for a total transaction of $93,975.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total transaction of $95,010.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.00, for a total transaction of $91,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.60, for a total transaction of $90,650.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total transaction of $87,227.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $324.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $915.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.28. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at $251,000. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.2% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 191,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $56,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,709 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 21.3% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the first quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 310,725 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $91,518,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.31.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

