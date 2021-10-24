Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Faurecia S.E. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Faurecia S.E. stock opened at $50.38 on Thursday. Faurecia S.E. has a twelve month low of $36.80 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.42.

Faurecia SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of automotive components. It operates through the following business segments: Faurecia Automotive Seating, Faurecia Emissions Control Technologies, Faurecia Interior Systems and Faurecia Automotive Exteriors. The Faurecia Automotive Seating segment involves in the design of vehicle seats, manufacture of seating frames and adjustment mechanisms, and assembly of complete seating units.

