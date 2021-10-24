Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 658,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,219 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $56,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 250.2% during the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 26,273 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 26.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 33,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. Institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

RCL opened at $84.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.36 million. Royal Caribbean Group’s quarterly revenue was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($6.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $226,582.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

