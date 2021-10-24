Federated Hermes Inc. Has $40.99 Million Stake in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,760,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,492 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of International Money Express worth $40,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 294.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Money Express during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Rincon sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Lisy sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $1,244,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,094.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,536,529 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IMXI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $16.57 on Friday. International Money Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $639.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.96.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $116.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

International Money Express Profile

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

