Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,397 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Ball worth $42,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Ball by 5.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 173,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ball by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Ball by 110.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 823,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,353,000 after purchasing an additional 432,389 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Ball by 182.9% during the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Ball during the second quarter worth approximately $16,321,000. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLL shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.85.

In other news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $100,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BLL stock opened at $92.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $77.95 and a 52-week high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.94%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

