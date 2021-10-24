Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,209,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,787 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.41% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $52,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 105,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SIX shares. Wedbush upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

NYSE SIX opened at $45.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.31. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $19.37 and a 1 year high of $51.75. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 2.50.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $459.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.89 per share, with a total value of $2,841,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

