Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 163,146 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 650,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,146 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.41% of Atkore worth $46,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atkore by 244.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 576,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,483,000 after acquiring an additional 409,619 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the first quarter worth about $19,510,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 24.0% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,394,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,005,000 after buying an additional 270,154 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 331.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,588,000 after buying an additional 233,641 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 41,978.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 208,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,007,000 after buying an additional 208,213 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of ATKR opened at $90.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.07 and its 200 day moving average is $80.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 2.53. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $102.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.41 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 85.22% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total value of $4,891,632.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

