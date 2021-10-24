FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Position Increased by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 813 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 125.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx stock opened at $232.98 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $216.34 and a one year high of $319.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Raymond James lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.13.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.