Feellike (FLL) Price Hits $0.0097 on Exchanges

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. During the last seven days, Feellike has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Feellike coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Feellike has a market capitalization of $17,300.21 and approximately $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Feellike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00069439 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00071496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.52 or 0.00102764 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,066.82 or 1.00382274 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,050.54 or 0.06658312 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00021649 BTC.

Feellike Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com

Buying and Selling Feellike

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Feellike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feellike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.