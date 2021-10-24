Fei Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $30.69 Million (FEI)

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC on major exchanges. Fei Protocol has a market capitalization of $424.87 million and approximately $30.69 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00069812 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00071391 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.75 or 0.00102914 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,955.22 or 0.99973980 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,055.15 or 0.06650937 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00021449 BTC.

Fei Protocol Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

