Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $215.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Ferrari from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Ferrari from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ferrari from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferrari has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $237.73.

Get Ferrari alerts:

NYSE:RACE opened at $223.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.87. The firm has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $176.29 and a 52-week high of $233.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 21.11%. Ferrari’s revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RACE. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 26,084.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.