First Heartland Consultants Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,989 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $589,114.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

NYSE:GIS opened at $62.68 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $64.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.56.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

