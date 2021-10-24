First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,100,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,355,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,877,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,600,000 after buying an additional 391,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 44.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,054,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,189,000 after buying an additional 2,174,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,856,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,188,000 after buying an additional 1,334,646 shares during the last quarter.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $36.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.25 and its 200-day moving average is $34.26.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.43%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IPG shares. JP Morgan Cazenove raised their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

