First Heartland Consultants Inc. Increases Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,610 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co grew its position in Micron Technology by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,701 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $378,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,482. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU opened at $67.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.00 and a 200 day moving average of $78.70. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $49.30 and a one year high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.77.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

