First Heartland Consultants Inc. Makes New Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 2.9% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 2.8% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Allstate by 0.5% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Allstate by 3.1% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in The Allstate by 4.8% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ALL opened at $128.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $86.51 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.56.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Allstate in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.08.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

