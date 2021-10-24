First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Downgraded by Guggenheim to Neutral

Guggenheim lowered shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $103.00 price target on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded First Solar to a positive rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna upgraded First Solar from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered First Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.43.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $106.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.86. First Solar has a 52-week low of $67.71 and a 52-week high of $112.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.30.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $629.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.03 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Solar will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $193,843.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at $272,970.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $1,162,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,345 shares of company stock worth $1,473,431. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Solar by 627.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the second quarter worth $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 141.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 87.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

