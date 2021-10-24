First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP lowered its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 4.67% of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 58,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RNMC opened at $29.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.07. First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

