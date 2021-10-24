Fmr LLC Lowers Position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,512,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 224,429 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 4.34% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $34,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RUTH. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 76.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 62,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 27,330 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 545,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 56,106 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the first quarter valued at $435,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 16.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RUTH. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. CL King raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ruth’s Hospitality Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.90.

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.09 million, a P/E ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.23. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $28.73.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $110.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.64 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 18.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ruth's Hospitality Group Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

