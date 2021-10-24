Fmr LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 10.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,013,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,600 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $35,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 23.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 20.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $35.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.50. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $40.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.50.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Super Micro Computer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $177,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

