Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.44. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year earnings of $5.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $5.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.07.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $96.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12-month low of $78.81 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9,918.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

