Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $49.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Four Corners Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

FCPT stock opened at $29.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $30.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.19%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 53.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 176,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $14,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FCPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.