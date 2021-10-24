Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Lifted to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$201.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FNV. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$188.81 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$240.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a C$156.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$202.60.

Shares of FNV opened at C$177.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$177.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$179.75. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of C$133.63 and a one year high of C$205.25. The company has a market cap of C$33.91 billion and a PE ratio of 40.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 8.61.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.18. The firm had revenue of C$426.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$451.36 million. Analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 4.4999999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.04%.

In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 750 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.53, for a total value of C$123,396.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 534 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$87,858.49.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

