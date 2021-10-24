Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 181.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in Qorvo by 17.7% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,224,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $954,510,000 after acquiring an additional 784,371 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 19.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,603,000 after acquiring an additional 666,505 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Qorvo by 101.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,266,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,390,000 after acquiring an additional 637,220 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Qorvo by 5.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,860,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $755,142,000 after acquiring an additional 212,332 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Qorvo by 31.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 784,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,410,000 after acquiring an additional 188,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $296,324.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QRVO stock opened at $168.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $124.56 and a one year high of $201.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.39.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $220.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.85.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.