Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of CTO Realty Growth worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 518,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,761,000 after acquiring an additional 46,688 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,689,000 after acquiring an additional 19,122 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $757,000. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, Director Laura M. Franklin bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.93 per share, with a total value of $26,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher W. Haga bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.12 per share, with a total value of $108,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $189,455 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTO opened at $53.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.52 and a 1 year high of $58.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.50 million, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.09. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 138.12% and a return on equity of 26.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th.

Several analysts have commented on CTO shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

