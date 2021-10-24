Franklin Resources Inc. Has $3.02 Million Stock Position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.41% of Chuy’s worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,341,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,977,000 after acquiring an additional 25,195 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Chuy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,883,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Chuy’s by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 380,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,864,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Chuy’s by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 369,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,357,000 after purchasing an additional 98,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chuy’s by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,575,000 after purchasing an additional 11,326 shares during the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHUY opened at $29.58 on Friday. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.54 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $591.51 million, a P/E ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 2.17.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $108.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.28 million. On average, research analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

