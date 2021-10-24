Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $2.24 Million in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the second quarter worth $18,792,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $14,502,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $14,162,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $8,865,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $10,361,000.

Shares of BAMR opened at $63.20 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.08.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

