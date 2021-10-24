Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 33,692 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 94,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 275,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 39,150 shares in the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.2% in the second quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 911,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,006,000 after buying an additional 53,082 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth about $1,486,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 26.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,087,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,974,000 after buying an additional 433,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of EPD stock opened at $24.43 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average is $23.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.