Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 30,667 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 49.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,667 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 263.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period.

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $76.76 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.42.

