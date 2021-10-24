Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 41,510 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 41,510 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 6,862,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $425,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,381,000 after buying an additional 41,235 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 20.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,290,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,653,000 after buying an additional 221,391 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 4.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,239,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,502,000 after buying an additional 48,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,378,000 after buying an additional 25,620 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

Shares of SEIC opened at $64.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $64.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.55.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.