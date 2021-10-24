Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 702 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

In other news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at $682,528.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SON stock opened at $59.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.85. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.79%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.