Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $620,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 14.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 246,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,056,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,361,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,492,000 after buying an additional 35,420 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 109,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,397,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.03.

USB opened at $62.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.13%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.