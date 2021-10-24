Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Increases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,338 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 143.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $212.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.28. The company has a market capitalization of $124.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on The Boeing in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.05.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

