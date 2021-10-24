Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 1,679 Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its stake in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Shares of NYSE MT opened at $31.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $36.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.31 and its 200 day moving average is $31.71.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.49%. On average, analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.