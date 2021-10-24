Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 31,268 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,268 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 47.7% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 76.2% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 12,205 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.0% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 51,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2,084.2% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 77,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 73,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

MAN stock opened at $101.76 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $125.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

