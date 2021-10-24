Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) by 229.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 917,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 638,946 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Frontline were worth $8,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Frontline by 691.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 437,554 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth approximately $2,811,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 318.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 326,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 248,543 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the second quarter valued at $1,447,000. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FRO opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Frontline Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.33.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Frontline had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontline Ltd. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

FRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Danske upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.18.

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

