FUNToken (FUN) Price Reaches $0.0205 on Exchanges

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 24th. During the last week, FUNToken has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One FUNToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $223.53 million and approximately $21.19 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FUNToken alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00048300 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.61 or 0.00201552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.95 or 0.00101016 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004449 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FUNToken Coin Profile

FUNToken is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,994,873,521 coins and its circulating supply is 10,894,873,521 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUNToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUNToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.