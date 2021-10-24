Fusion Price Tops $0.61 on Top Exchanges (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One Fusion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001010 BTC on major exchanges. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $42.39 million and $2.32 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fusion has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,866.27 or 0.99755335 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 69,946,269 coins and its circulating supply is 69,946,270 coins. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

