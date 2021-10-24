FUTURAX Price Hits $0.0000 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 24th. FUTURAX has a market cap of $23,789.09 and approximately $136.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FUTURAX has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One FUTURAX coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $291.72 or 0.00472144 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000073 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001471 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $592.48 or 0.00958915 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FUTURAX is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

FUTURAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

