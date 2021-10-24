FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.87 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.90. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s FY2022 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CP. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James set a C$98.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$179.18.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$94.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.80 billion and a PE ratio of 20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$87.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$173.20. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$78.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$100.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.02 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.07 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.35%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

