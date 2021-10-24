FY2021 EPS Estimates for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Raised by SVB Leerink

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Anthem in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will earn $25.93 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $25.73. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Anthem’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $7.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $7.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $28.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $32.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $37.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $42.61 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.36.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $433.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Anthem has a 12-month low of $269.01 and a 12-month high of $435.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $381.38.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Anthem by 2.3% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 21.9% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the first quarter worth about $2,134,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Anthem in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 7.1% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 49,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,001,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.11%.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

