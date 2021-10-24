FY2021 EPS Estimates for Blackline Safety Corp. Lowered by Raymond James (CVE:BLN)

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Blackline Safety in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.51). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$12.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.96 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$8.70 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Blackline Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.83.

Shares of CVE:BLN opened at C$8.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88. Blackline Safety has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$9.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.82.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.