FY2021 EPS Estimates for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Boosted by KeyCorp

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Casella Waste Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.72.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CWST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $83.61 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems has a 12-month low of $53.43 and a 12-month high of $83.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $215.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.65%.

In other news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 64,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $4,391,409.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $1,463,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 164,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,062,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,475 shares of company stock valued at $12,972,445 over the last 90 days. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,618,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,945,000 after acquiring an additional 70,056 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,701,000 after acquiring an additional 113,930 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,340,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,363,000 after acquiring an additional 279,826 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 53.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,734,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,266,000 after purchasing an additional 603,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 9.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,149,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,925,000 after purchasing an additional 102,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

