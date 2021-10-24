FY2021 EPS Estimates for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Lifted by Analyst

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fulton Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, October 21st. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.62 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.45. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

FULT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.17 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th.

FULT stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.84.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $233.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Fulton Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 59.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 119,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 44,591 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 53.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 24,259 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the first quarter worth $219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,280,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,809,000 after acquiring an additional 147,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 10.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

