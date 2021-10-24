FY2021 EPS Estimates for Iridium Communications Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) – William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Iridium Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 19th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.12). William Blair also issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. BWS Financial raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $40.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -405.36 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 31.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,592,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,835 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 67.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,457,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,324 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 65.9% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,463,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,489 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,864,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,579,000 after acquiring an additional 929,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 1,145.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 786,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,460,000 after acquiring an additional 723,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $95,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,064. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 32,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $1,331,092.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,246.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,222. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

