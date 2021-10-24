FY2021 EPS Estimates for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Reduced by Analyst

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $7.08 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.16.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MAN. Truist Securities boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays lowered ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $101.76 on Friday. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 346.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 21,218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

