FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issued By Piper Sandler

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Piper Sandler cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Ulta Beauty in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $15.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $15.55. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $433.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $18.81 EPS.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ULTA. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $478.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $371.45 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $200.50 and a 12 month high of $414.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $377.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.53. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Amundi purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth $373,386,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 609.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,798,000 after purchasing an additional 734,964 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 15.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $730,789,000 after purchasing an additional 322,320 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth $105,456,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1,191.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,043,000 after purchasing an additional 247,800 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.